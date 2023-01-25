Left Menu

USD 60 million required to repair Ethiopia's Chinese-built Addis Ababa Light Rail

The system's east-west line is 17.4 kilometres long, and the north-south line is 16.9 kilometres long. It was built by the China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Company (CREEC).

ANI | Updated: 25-01-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2023 12:01 IST
USD 60 million required to repair Ethiopia's Chinese-built Addis Ababa Light Rail
Addis Ababa Light Rail (Source: Twitter/@TourismIreland). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • East Africa

A total of USD 60 million is required to repair over 23 trains of the Addis Ababa Light Rail, officials say. A lack of spare components has brought the operations of 23 trains to a stop, according to Ethiopia-based news publication The Reporter. The Addis Ababa Light Rail in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is the first light rail and rapid transit in eastern and sub-Saharan Africa.

The light rail, which goes in two directions, was built to make up for the lack of transportation in the capital, which is home to four million people, according to The Reporter. The funding for the 31.6-kilometre-long electrified light rail transportation system was provided by the Chinese Exim Bank. It was inaugurated eight years ago with the goal of serving 60,000 people per hour.

The system's east-west line is 17.4 kilometres long, and the north-south line is 16.9 kilometres long. It was built by the China Railway Eryuan Engineering Group Company (CREEC). According to The Reporter, officials dragged their feet for years before finally acknowledging that the project did not proceed according to plan, despite the fact that a performance assessment conducted by the Federal Auditor General showed that the majority of the wagons are inactive.

Mitku Asmare, the head of the Addis Ababa Transport Bureau, in an interview with The Reporter, admitted that 23 of the light rail system's 40 trains are currently inoperable due to a lack of spare parts. The administration of the light rail system has recently been transferred to his Bureau. "Our assessment shows USD 60 million is needed for spare parts," Mitku said, as quoted by The Reporter.

A subsidy of one billion Ethiopian Birr was provided by the Addis Ababa City Administration for the operation of the light rail since the revenue generated from the sale of tickets is not enough to pay its monthly operating costs. Today, the light rail transports 56,000 people with just 18 trains, but if all of the trains were functioning, it could transport more than double that number, according to The Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA proposes shift to annual COVID vaccine shots; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even in 2027; WHO urges 'immediate action' after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: French artificial heart maker Carmat targets break-even...

 Global
4
UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

UCO Bank Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 653 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023