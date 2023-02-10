Left Menu

Bhutanese woman establishes OTT platform Samuh

Samuh, an entertainment platform offers a wide range of original, licensed, and curated Bhutanese content.

10-02-2023
A Bhutanese woman, Nyema Zam, seeing the success of Netflix, established an (Over The Top) OTT platform known as Samuh, The Bhutan Live reported. Samuh, an entertainment platform offers a wide range of original, licensed, and curated Bhutanese content.

The channel can be accessed at any time from 117 countries around the world. Samuh was founded in 2020 and officially launched in July 2022. Though the platform appears to be about entertainment, it really provides more than mere entertainment.

At its heart, Samuh aims to preserve Bhutan's rich culture and traditions, materialising this intention in the form of high-quality creative productions meant for viewers of all age groups, may it be among the Bhutanese or a niche international audience with an interest in Bhutan, according to The Bhutan Live. The platform's content includes original films, original web series, documentaries, music videos, and kids' cartoons. Samuh also cooperates with talents in the Bhutanese creative industry to produce the material.

Nyema's accomplishment as a woman leader running Samuh, seen by the remarkable growth of the product, was recently recognised when Nyema received the Rise Awards 2022, honoured as the winner of the Females Leading Business Operations in the Media, Broadcast, and Technology Sector category, The Bhutan Live reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

