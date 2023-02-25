Left Menu

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Ritcher Scale hit Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 22:12 IST
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Ritcher Scale hit Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Saturday, Japan's news agency Kyodo News reported citing the weather agency. Japan's Meteorological Agency said that no tsunami had been issued following the earthquake that mainly rattled the eastern part of Hokkaido at 10:27 p.m.

Japan's weather agency said that the earthquake registered a lower 5 on the country's seismic intensity scale of 7, the weather agency said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damage. The quake, which occurred at a depth of 60 kilometres in the Pacific Ocean off Kushiro, also shook a wider region including northeastern Japan and eastern Japan, Kyodo agency said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023