Bill Gates visits War Room of Union Health Ministry, appreciates India's COVID-19 management

Microsoft Founder and Philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday met Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya in the national capital and appreciated India's COVID-19 management.

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 19:29 IST
Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India Mansukh Mandaviya with Microsoft Founder Bill Gates (Photo/Twitter: @mansukhmandviya). Image Credit: ANI
Microsoft Founder and Philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday met Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya in the national capital and appreciated India's COVID-19 management. During his meeting, Bill Gates appreciated India's COVID Management, vaccination drive and Digital Health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

He also visited the dedicated War Room named National Public Health Observatory which was shaped during Covid times. India's G20 health priorities, PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and eSanjeevani were also discussed between Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Microsoft founder.

"Wonderful meeting with @BillGates. He appreciated India's COVID-19 Management, Vaccination Drive & Digital Health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. We discussed India's G20 health priorities, PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and eSanjeevani," Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Wednesday. Notably, one of India's three health priorities at the G-20 summit is hosting is to ensure access to such medical countermeasures for all in the event of another pandemic.

The Health Minister showed him the dedicated War Room named National Public Health Observatory which was shaped during Covid times. It tracked COVID cases & Vaccination speedily & efficiently and currently each health program and initiative uses Artificial Intelligence (AI). On Tuesday, Bill Gates also met former Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and had a discussion with him about his philanthropic work specially related to children's healthcare.

Besides Sachin, Gates also met Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and held discussions on wide-ranging matters."Mr. @BillGates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide-ranging discussions with Governor @DasShaktikanta," RBI tweeted. This is Gates' first visit to India after the COVID-19 pandemic. On February 23, he expressed his happiness in coming to India.

"India gives me hope for the future. I'm excited to visit next week and see the work being done by innovators and entrepreneurs to tackle big challenges like climate change, health, and hunger," he tweeted. (ANI)

