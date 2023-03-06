Left Menu

India, Uruguay resolve to further strengthen political, economic, cultural ties

The two countries during the 5th Foreign Office Consultations on Monday reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the growing pace of engagement, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 21:10 IST
India, Uruguay 5th Foreign Office Consultations (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
India and Uruguay on Monday resolved to further strengthen political, economic and cultural ties and explore new areas of cooperation such as audio-visual. The two countries during the 5th Foreign Office Consultations on Monday reviewed the ongoing bilateral cooperation. Both sides expressed satisfaction at the growing pace of engagement, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Indian side was led by the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar and the Uruguayan side was led by Uruguay's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nicolas Albertoni. The last round of consultations was held in November 2021 at Montevideo.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. Both sides agreed to hold the next consultations at a mutually convenient date in Montevideo, according to the MEA release.

"Secretary East @AmbSaurabhKumar and Vice Minister @N_Albertoni co-chaired the 5th India-Uruguay Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi. Wide-ranging discussions held on bilateral, multilateral and regional issues," MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Monday. (ANI)

