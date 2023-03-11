Left Menu

Pakistan: Policeman killed in TTP attack in Balochistan

The attack took place on Tuesday night in which a TTP terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire with Levies Force members during the clash.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 07:53 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 07:53 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

A Levies Force sepoy was killed, while another was injured after banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attacked Dahli check post in Balochistan, reported Dawn. The attack took place on Tuesday night in which a TTP terrorist was killed in the exchange of fire with Levies Force members during the clash.

The outlawed group has claimed responsibility for the attack and confirmed that one of its members had been killed during the gun battle with members of Levies Force, reported Dawn. It is for the first time that the TTP has claimed such an attack in Washuk district of Balochistan.

Earlier, a police officer who was guarding a census team was killed in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday, reported Dawn. Meanwhile, four other cops were injured when terrorists targeted their vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan.

The unidentified shooters targeted the police vehicle in the Garah Mastan area in the limits of Daraban Police Station. The assailants fled the scene after the shooting, reported Dawn. The injured were shifted to Mufti Mehmood Hospital for treatment.

According to Dawn, the banned group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. The incidents came amid a surge in terrorist activities across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November.

According to statistics released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank, January 2023 remained one of the deadliest months since July 2018, as 134 people lost their lives and 254 received injuries in at least 44 terrorist attacks across the country during the month. (ANI)

