4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines' Litayan

ANI | Updated: 21-03-2023 07:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2023 07:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck 25 km west of Litayan, Philippines on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The Philippines is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia.

The earthquake occurred at 02:43:27 (UTC+05:30) and hit Litayan, Philippines on Tuesday, at a depth of 592.5 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 7.342°N and 123.802°E, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

