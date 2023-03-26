People's passion cannot be curbed via hurdles, containers: Imran Khan at Minar-e-Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minster and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday targeted PML-N led Pakistan government saying that those in power will get the message that people's passion cannot be curbed via hurdles and containers, Pakistan based The Express Tribune Newspaper reported. Khan made the remarks while delivering a speech at the PTI's power show at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday night despite a threat alert issued by the interim Punjab government.

"One thing is clear, whoever is in power, they will get a message today that people's passion cannot be curbed via hurdles and containers," he said, adding that around 2,000 PTI workers have been put behind bars only to create hurdles for today's rally. He praised his party's supporters for showing up at the rally's venue, saying that despite all kinds of obstacles, people, in large number, came to Minar-e-Pakistan. "Those in power must know that [blocking the roads and pathways with shipping] containers cannot stop people who want true independence," he explained, adding that fear was spread to frustrate the public meeting.

the government has placed containers on the way leading to Minar-e-Pakistan, leading to hurdles for people seeking to partake in the jalsa. Khan held the Pakistan government responsible for the country's current situation. He questioned "did our ancestors give sacrifices for this Pakistan?"

He said that a level playing field does not mean that tie Imran Khan's hands and give others all the facilities but it means to give an equal opportunity to all. "I have completed a century of cases, I might even cross 150. I have 40 terrorism cases registered against my name. Poor spend their entire life fighting false cases in this country," he said. The PTI chief said that in Sindh, one cannot stand up against the influential. "They call it the Zardari system." Imran said that 'real freedom' will only come if rule of law prevails in the country.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was begging around the world but still was getting no reprieve. "[General (retd)] Bajwa says he used to scold him (Shehbaz) for 40 minutes and he used to listen without uttering a word," he said, adding that, "this is what happens when you come to power through backdoor." He said that police have picked up around 2,000 PTI workers ahead of this rally. "Dr Rubina was in her clinic when they picked her from there," he added.

Khan said that PDM staged three long marches during PTI's tenure but the party created no hurdles in their way. "I even said I will make arrangements for their dinner." According to Khan, the PTI took permission for a rally on March 8 to start its election campaign from Zaman Park. "But we suddenly got news that police started baton-charge and [tear gas] shelling. They only wanted to create chaos. I called off the rally because I did not want bloodshed."

Earlier on Saturday, Khan urged his supporters not to back off "under any circumstance" and said that "reaction" to the "atrocities done to the PTI" would come from the public at the party's Minar-e-Pakistan rally tonight amid a "threat alert" issued by the interim Punjab government, Pakistan based Dawn newspaper reported. In the alert, the Punjab government said that terrorists carrying explosive material have reached Lahore and will either target political rallies or law enforcers deployed for the security of those events.

The government placed containers on the way leading to Minar-e-Pakistan, leading to hurdles for people seeking to partake in the jalsa. Prior to the PTI rally, internet outage was reported in Lahore's Gulberg, Minar-e-Pakistan, Data Darbar, Lari Adda and nearby areas.

PTI also shared footage through party's Twitter handle showing party workers and supporters had packed the venue in anticipation of Imran, who reached Minar-e-Pakistan a little before midnight. (ANI)

