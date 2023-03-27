Left Menu

Nashville school shooting: 3 students killed; shooter dead

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department tweeted, "An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hiils Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd."

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 23:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least seven students died in a school shooting incident on Monday at a Nashville elementary school in the US. According to a report published in The Washington Post, the shooter, who is a young female, is dead, police said.

The suspect had entered the school building through a side door entrance and was confronted on the second floor of the Church and killed by the Nashville Police. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department tweeted, "An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hiils Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd."

"We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School. We can confirm we have multiple patients. Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. This is an active scene," said Metropolitan Nashville Police Department in another tweet. According to Craig Boerner, a spokesman for the hospital, three "paediatric patients" with gunshot wounds have been transported to Monroe Carell Jr Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. "After arrival, all were confirmed dead," Boerner said, reported The Washington Post.

According to medical centre officials, seven young students with gunshot wounds were sent to Monroe Carell Jr Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. All seven were declared dead upon their arrival. In response to the attack, the Nashville branch of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) has also deployed agents to assist the MNPD, Fox News reported.

Local TV stations captured footage of a street jam-packed with SWAT and police cars, their lights flashing. In another video, sirens could be heard blaring in nearby streets, The Washington Post reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

