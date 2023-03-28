MoS Meenakashi Lekhi inaugurates seminar on Seven Decades of the Constitution of India

Union Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday organized a seminar on "Seven Decades of the Constitution of India" at Parliament Library Building here. According to an official release, the seminar was organised to commemorate the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence of India) in coordination with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) in the PRIDE Main Lecture Hall of the Parliament Library Building.

The Seminar was also organised in the context of India's Presidency of the Asian African Legal Consultative Organisation (AALCO), and covered the following themes: Seven decades of the Indian Constitution; Indian Constitution and Human Rights; Indian Constitution and Internationalism. The seminar was inaugurated by Minister for State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi. AS (L&T), Uma Sekhar welcomed and introduced the speakers. Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and former Chief Justice of India; Justice Arun Mishra, Chairperson of National Human Rights Commission and former Supreme Court Judge; and Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Chairperson of National Green Tribunal and former Supreme Court judge were the distinguished speakers at the Seminar.

AALCO is an inter-governmental organisation, headquartered in New Delhi, having 47 member states from Asia and Africa. It serves as an advisory body to member states on matters of international law. Over the years AALCO has been able to forge close links with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Law Commission (ILC). To have an interactive experience on the freedom struggle of India and the making of its Constitution, as a part of the seminar, a visit to the Parliament of India was arranged for the participants. Over 200 diplomats attending the Seminar also toured the Parliament of India, the official release said.

The Seminar provided an insight into our Constitution which is amongst the world's longest-written constitutions and has guided India's nation-building process for over seven decades, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)