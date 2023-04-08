Left Menu

No threat found, say police after reports of active shooter in US university campus

The University of Oklahoma's campus in the city of Norman is secure and there is no threat to the community, officials said, according to CNN.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 12:04 IST
No threat found, say police after reports of active shooter in US university campus
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The University of Oklahoma's campus in the city of Norman is secure and there is no threat to the community, officials said, reported CNN. On Friday, the school warned that there was an active shooter present. However, the security officers made the announcement over an hour and a half later that there was no reason to panic anymore.

Quoting Oklahoma State Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster, CNN reported that the campus is now safe and no injuries were reported. University police also issued an "all clear" alert. "No threat was detected despite a comprehensive search. The campus is not in danger. At 10:53 p.m. CT on Friday," the institution announced on Twitter that the alert had been discontinued.

Earlier on Saturday, an active shooter was reported on campus at the University of Oklahoma in the city of Norman on Saturday (local time), the school informed in a tweet. "OU-Norman Emergency: There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!," read a post on the official Twitter account of Oklahoma University.

With incidents of gun violence on the rise across the US, an immediate alert was issued in the region by the authorities. Another tweet posted at 9.45 pm (local time) said the school police were looking into "potential shots fired" on the campus.

"Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place," the University said in the tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in infants, final data shows (April 5); US FDA withdraws approval for Covis Pharma's preterm birth prevention drug and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer RSV vaccine 82% effective vs severe infection in...

 Global
2
Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

Biden admin defends Afghan troop pullout, blames ex-Prez Trump for chaos

 United States
3
To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep upgrading: ABP Network’s chief digital officer

To thrive in cutthroat digital news market, every publishing house must keep...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold front moves in; Golf-LIV Golf contingent see mixed Masters results and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Hovland relishes hot Masters start before cold fro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Gaming Disorder: When Does Fun Turn into Addiction?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023