UAE President receives Jordanian King

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 18 (ANI/WAM): UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan, who is visiting the UAE accompanied by His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Crown Prince of Jordan. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Jordanian King and the Crown Prince at Al Bateen Palace in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed the close, historic ties between the UAE and Jordan, and expressed their shared interest in further strengthening these bonds.

The two sides reviewed existing areas of cooperation and collaboration that support the ongoing progress and prosperity of both countries and their people. They also exchanged greetings and best wishes on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Fitr, praying to God to bestow health, happiness, stability and prosperity on the people of the UAE and Jordan.

Following their meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed held an Iftar banquet in honour of His Majesty King Abdullah II. The meeting and Iftar were attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); and a number of Sheikhs, officials and citizens.

They were also attended by the delegation accompanying His Majesty King Abdullah, which includes Dr Bisher Al Khasawneh, Jordanian Prime Minister; Dr Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Nassar Habashneh, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the UAE; and a number of Jordanian officials. His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and his accompanying delegation had arrived earlier in the day at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi, where they were greeted by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, also greeted the Jordanian King upon his arrival. (ANI/WAM)

