Two robbers caught, tortured to death by residents of Karachi's Orangi Town

As per details, three robbers were caught red-handed by the outrageous crowd in Orangi Town's Sector 14C. Two were tortured to death while one managed to escape.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 15:09 IST
Two robbers caught, tortured to death by residents of Karachi's Orangi Town
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two robbers were caught and tortured to death by the local residents of Karachi's Orangi Town, ARY News reported. As per details, three robbers were caught red-handed by the outrageous crowd in Orangi Town's Sector 14C. Two were tortured to death while one managed to escape.

The bodies were moved to Jinnah Hospital. The identity of the dacoits could not be ascertained as per initial reports. A motorcycle used by the robbers was recovered, according to police. The police further said the robbers had killed a man during a robbery at a grocery store.

Shortly before the incident, the robbers snatched the motorcycle from outside a wedding hall. Earlier this year, two dacoits were killed, and another was taken into custody in injured condition after an alleged police encounter in the port city.

The media recently reported that Balochistan has in the month of April 2023, witnessed as many as 13 armed attacks wherein 21 people lost their lives, as per a report. Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) has compiled a brief report regarding the terrorist attacks in Pakistan during April 2023.

According to the report, among 21 people who died in armed attacks in Balochistan, 11 were security personnel while 9 were innocent civilians. Besides this, 23 people met with critical injuries. These injured people included 21 civilians and 2 security forces personnel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

