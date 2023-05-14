Left Menu

Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions by Mansoor bin Mohammed

This came as the champions brought to a conclusion their league campaign at home with a victory over Ajman, marking their eighth ADNOC Pro League title and their first in seven years since the 2017 merger between Al Shabab and Al Ahly.

Dubai [UAE], May 14 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, today crowned Shabab Al Ahli ADNOC Pro League champions.

On this occasion, Sheikh Mansoor congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Shabab Al Ahly, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Chairman of the Board of Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, on the dear victory. (ANI/WAM)

