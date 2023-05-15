Left Menu

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi approaches High Court in Al-Qadir Trust case

As per Dawn, Bushra Bibi will appear at the Lahore HC for protective bail and Khan who is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman may also accompany her.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 14:44 IST
Pakistan Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi on Monday approached Lahore High Court for protective bail in the Al-Qadir Trust Case, according to Dawn. Pakistan Rangers had on May 9 arrested Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case while acting on a warrant by the country's anti-graft watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

As per Dawn, Bushra Bibi will appear at the Lahore HC for protective bail and Khan who is the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman may also accompany her. Lawyers Khawaja Harris, Intezar Panjutha, and Ali Ijaz submitted the plea, a copy of which is available with Dawn. The NAB and the Pakistan federal government have been identified as respondents in the complaint.

After his arrest last week, Khan was moved to the NAB office in the garrison town of Rawalpindi for questioning, Geo News reported. Later, announcing the reserved verdict on Khan's arrest, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) said that the arrest was legal.

The verdict was challenged by the leadership of Khan's party in the Supreme Court. However, the plea was turned down by the apex court citing various reasons. The NAB had initiated an investigation against Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred authorities from arresting PTI chairman Imran Khan in cases, including those that are undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday, May 15, Dawn reported. The court also granted protective bail to the former prime minister in three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore and the Zille Shah murder case. Earlier in the day, a separate IHC bench accepted Imran's bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case for two weeks.

The verdict came a day after the Supreme Court termed his arrest "invalid and unlawful". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

