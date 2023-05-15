Emirati fighters shine at Youth MMA Championship 5 in Abu Dhabi

Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City witnessed a thrilling display of talent on Saturday evening as the promising Emirati fighters delivered outstanding performances at the Youth MMA Championship 5. With packed stands and a roaring crowd, the event showcased the immense potential of the country's MMA athletes and left spectators in awe.

The championship, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, was an action-packed affair featuring intense matchups that captivated the audience from start to finish. The Youth MMA Championship 6 is scheduled to be held in June, and it will be the last MMA event in the UAE capital before it plays host to the IMMAF Youth MMA World Championships -- the biggest event in the global MMA calendar.

Kerrith Brown, President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and Brigadier Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, chairman of the Federation's committee for Mixed Martial Arts, and Senior Vice President of the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association, were among the dignitaries who attended the event. Al Dhaheri commented, "The championship achieved most of its goals, coinciding with Abu Dhabi's preparation to host the World Championship, one of the largest sporting events on the global sports agenda.

We have closely followed the progress of the fighters from the UAE and quickly they are developing skills and expertise. This will enhance their preparations and readiness to join the national team ranks, compete in the World Championships, excel, and raise the UAE flag on the podium." Kerrith Brown, President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), said, "The growth and development of the MMA scene in the UAE over the past year has been massive. From winning their first gold medal in the Youth World Championships to now, it's been truly inspiring to see the progression of not only the athletes but also the coaches and support staff within the UAE MMA Federation."

He further emphasised, "It's wonderful to witness such positive development in the sport, especially in youth MMA. I believe that the UAE is leading the way in investing in the future generation. This serves as a beacon of hope for other federations and shows that investing in youth can pave the way for a bright future for MMA worldwide." Zamzam Al Hammadi, representing ADMA academy, was able to defeat Alyazi Albadawi of The Force Sports Club in a highly competitive match in the Youth/Female/Youth B/-62kg division.

"Mixed Martial Arts is a sport that requires different techniques from other martial art disciplines. I thank the technical staff and coaches who helped me during the last few months to prepare optimally for this decisive moment in my career. I also thank the federation for paving the way for Emirati girls to shine in this distinguished sport," she said. The championship also saw Hamdan Mohamed Alnajar of Sharjah Self-Defence take the top spot in the Youth/Male/Youth C/-48kg division after defeating Zayed Al Hammadi from the ADMA Academy in an intense final match. Al-Najjar expressed that winning the title is a great motivation for players at the beginning of their professional careers.

He added that this important victory will motivate him to prepare for the IMMAF Youth MMA World Championship in Abu Dhabi, which is the dream tournament for all players. The winners of the championship also include ADMA fighters Alogaily Alzaabi in the Youth/Male/Youth A/Featherweight (-65.8kg) division, Sultan Alghusain in the Youth/Male/Youth A/Lightweight (-70.3kg) division, Saeed Alnuaimi in the Youth/Male/Youth B/-57kg division, and Thani Almehairi in the Youth/Male/Youth B/-62kg division, as well as Sharjah Self Defense's Rakan Alyammahi in the Youth/Male/Youth C/-40kg division. (ANI/WAM)

