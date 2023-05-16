Left Menu

US: 3 killed, 2 officers wounded in New Mexico shooting

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 am. in the area of Brookside Park, and all city schools were placed on what officials called "preventative lockdown." Three nearby schools remained on emergency lockdown.

  Country:
  United States

At least three people were killed and several others, including two police officers, were wounded on Monday (local time) in a northwestern New Mexico community before law enforcement shot and killed the suspect, authorities said. "There are multiple civilian victims," Farmington police reported via Facebook, adding that one suspect "was confronted and killed on the scene."

Meanwhile, after the shooting in Farmington, schools citywide were put on lockdown, police said. The shooting was reported shortly after 11 am. in the area of Brookside Park, and all city schools were placed on what officials called "preventative lockdown." Three nearby schools remained on emergency lockdown.

The city's police department said in a Facebook post that at least three members of the public were killed and that officers confronted and killed a suspect at the scene. It also said two officers, including one of its own and a State Police officer, were wounded and were in stable condition at the San Juan Regional Medical Center. Police did not release the names of those who were killed or wounded or give details about what led to the shootings.

"The suspect's identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time," police said, adding that city, San Juan County and State Police were involved. An official at the San Juan County sheriff's office, Megan Mitchell, called the incident "an open and active ongoing investigation." Mitchell said she did not immediately have more information.

Federal agents from Phoenix were headed to Farmington, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was praying for the families of the victims and that the incident "serves at yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day." (ANI)

