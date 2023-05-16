Left Menu

Belgium PM Alexander De Croo meets Indian ministers, discusses strengthening ties on renewable energy, tech

"Had a productive meeting with @DrSJaishankar, @PiyushGoyal and @Rajeev_GoI, discussing ways to enhance the partnership between Belgium, the EU, and India. Focused on strengthening ties in key areas like renewable energy and technology, aiming for shared progress and prosperity," tweeted Croo.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 08:36 IST
Belgium PM Alexander De Croo meets Indian ministers, discusses strengthening ties on renewable energy, tech
Belgium PM Alexander De Croo with EAM S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo on Tuesday (local time) met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and discussed strengthening ties in renewable energy and technology. "Had a productive meeting with @DrSJaishankar, @PiyushGoyal and @Rajeev_GoI, discussing ways to enhance the partnership between Belgium, the EU, and India. Focused on strengthening ties in key areas like renewable energy and technology, aiming for shared progress and prosperity," tweeted Croo.

Sweden is an important trade, technology and investment partner of India in the European Union. It is also a key member of the Nordic grouping that India has been engaging in a structured format since 2018. Speaking on LeadIT initiative - The Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) aims to enable the transition of heavy industry to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Jaishankar said, "We co-chair the LeadIT initiative on Industrial Transition together. We, in fact, at the Multilateral Forum, also often sponsor resolutions of common interest. So a good bilateral partner, regional partner, multilateral partner, I think, who, with whom an important relationship has got updated." (ANI)

