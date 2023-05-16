Jamaat-e-Islami condemns grant approved by US President Joe Biden for teaching Pak's transgender students

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has condemned a grant approved by US President Joe Biden for teaching English literature and language to transgender students in Pakistan in order to promote transgender rights, Pakistan-based The News International reported. Jamaat-e-Islami is an Islamic movement founded in 1941 in British India.

JI has condemned the USD 500,000 grant, terming it as a serious conspiracy against the country's moral and cultural values. JI's Naib Ameer and Director General of the National Federation for Advancement of Education (NAFE), Professor Ibrahim Khan demanded that the government refuse this US grant and take immediate steps to prevent the promotion of homosexuality and vulgarity under the guise of transgender rights, according to The News International.

Ameer in a statement on Monday warned that such grants would prove fatal poison for the morality and character of the new generation. The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) recently staged a protest against the possible resumption of military operations in the South Waziristan tribal district, The News International newspaper reported.

The National Security Council (NSC) in its 41st meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, approved military operations to flush out the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants from the tribal areas. According to The News International, the activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Lower South Waziristan chapter staged the protest in Wana Bazaar on Sunday and took out a rally. The protest demonstration was led by JI district head President Mohammad Nadeem Wazir, general secretary Asadullah, Saif Ur Rehman, Mumtaz Khalil and Umar Wazir. (ANI)

