Two projects to be undertaken in Nepal with Indian govt grant

Partners in #Development Today, @IndiainNepal & @mofaganepal signed MoUs for 2 HICDPs in #Nepal under GoI grant, in #healthcare & #education sectors in Ramechhap & Doti Districts, at a total cost of approx NRs 80.33 million.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 22:21 IST
Two projects to be undertaken in Nepal with Indian govt grant
Indian embassy in Nepal inked MoU for two projects (Image Credit: Twitter/@IndiaInNepal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

India and Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding for undertaking two High Impact Community Development Projects with the assistance of the Indian government. Taking to Twitter, the Indian embassy in Nepal said, "#IndiaNepal: Partners in #Development Today, @IndiainNepal & @mofaganepal signed MoUs for 2 HICDPs in #Nepal under GoI grant, in #healthcare & #education sectors in Ramechhap & Doti Districts, at a total cost of approx NRs 80.33 million."

According to a press statement released by Indian Embassy, the two projects, namely, the construction of Malagiri Shanti Yogashram, Ramechhap District and Kedar Jyotipunja Multiple Campus, Doti District of Nepal shall be implemented through Ramechhap Municipality and Badikedar Rural Municipality, respectively. "The construction of the above projects will provide better health care and education facilities for the local community and improve the quality of life for people in Nepal," the statement read.

India and Nepal share a great friendship. India has always stood with Nepal. Earlier, also, a MoU was signed between the Embassy of India and Sushila Thakur Memorial Health Foundation (STMHF), for the distribution of LPG gas stoves and cylinders in Mahottari District, Nepal with the Indian grant assistance of Rs 50 million (approx) under India-Nepal Development Cooperation.

This project will benefit nearly 8,000 underprivileged and marginalised families of five municipalities in Mahottari District, Madhesh Pradesh of Nepal. The project is inspired by the Government of India's Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana which is a flagship scheme with an objective to make clean cooking fuel such as LPG available to rural and deprived households which were otherwise using traditional cooking fuels such as firewood, coal, cow-dung cakes.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 535 High Impact Community Development Projects in Nepal and has completed 478 projects. Amongst these, 81 projects are in Mahdesh Pradesh including 6 projects in Mahottari District. In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 23 ambulances to various hospitals and health posts in Mahottari District. (ANI)

