US Deputy Secretary of State reaffirms 'Ironclad Support' for Israel

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Ronen Levi in Washington.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 23:56 IST
United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Jerusalem [Israel], May 18 (ANI/TPS): Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General Ronen Levi in Washington, D.C. Sherman reaffirmed the United States' "ironclad support" for Israel's security and commitment to continued cooperation.

The Deputy Secretary and the Director General discussed a range of global issues, including opportunities to advance regional integration through the Negev Forum, recent developments in Sudan, and Russia's aggression in Ukraine. She emphasized the importance of Israel and the Palestinian Authority taking additional steps to stabilize the situation in the West Bank. The Deputy Secretary further stressed that the United States will remain engaged with Israel, the Palestinians, and regional partners to promote calm in the months ahead, building upon the recent ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

