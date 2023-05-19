Left Menu

Mansour bin Zayed meets with Syrian President

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, held a meeting today with President Bashar al-Assad of Syria on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab League Summit.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudia Arabia

Jeddah [Saudia Arabia], May 19 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, held a meeting today with President Bashar al-Assad of Syria on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab League Summit. During the meeting, they exchanged cordial talks that reflected the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples.

The agenda of the summit, as well as various issues and topics of mutual interest, were also discussed during the meeting. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Bashar al-Assad.

President al-Assad expressed his gratitude and appreciation to President Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's supportive stances towards Syria and its role in facilitating its return to the Arab League. Sheikh Mansour expressed his wishes for stability and peace in Syria.

The meeting was attended by accompanying delegations from both the UAE and Syria. (ANI/WAM)

