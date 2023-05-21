Left Menu

PM Modi, leaders of G7 invited countries, pay floral tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial in Japan

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and leaders of the G7 invited countries paid homage to the Hiroshima victims in Japan on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 07:48 IST
PM Modi with leaders of G7 invited countries at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan. (Video: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with leaders of the G7 invited countries paid floral tribute at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Japan on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi was seen having a brief conversation with Australian PM Anthony Albanese as the invited countries were on their way to pay tributes to Hiroshima victims.

PM Modi is in Japan to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan. The prime minister is visiting the East Asian country at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida. Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chair of the powerful grouping. PM Modi is in Hiroshima for the G7 summit from May 19 to May 21.

Prime Minister Modi reviewed the full range of relations between India and Japan during his bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida earlier on Saturday. The two leaders also discussed the focus areas of India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency towards making the planet better. The two leaders discussed ways to synergise the efforts of their respective G-20 and G-7 Presidencies. Prime Minister stressed the need to highlight the concerns and priorities of Global South.

The G7 Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU). Japan under its G7 Presidency has invited leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

