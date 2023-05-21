Left Menu

Afghanistan: Residents of Helmand province suffer health issues due to contaminated water

According to a number of inhabitants of Lashkargah city in Helmand province of Afghanistan, many people in the city have been affected with various ailments as a result of a lack of access to safe drinking water, reported TOLOnews.

Mohibullah, a resident of Lashkargah, said he had kidney disease, which physicians have diagnosed as a result of drinking contaminated water. "I was feeling Ill and I had pain in my kidney. I visited the doctor and he said I have a kidney abscess and it is because of contaminated water," Mohibullah said, according to TOLOnews.

Other city residents have criticised the continuous construction of unplanned septic wells in Lashkargah, claiming that it has harmed the region's water resources. "Deep wells collect unhealthy water from septic wells, and it causes diseases," said Azizullah a resident of Lashkargah.

Years of conflict, poverty, and the broken and donation-based economy have forced ordinary people to suffer acute hunger and food shortage. People in the war-stricken country continue to live miserably. Since the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan in 2021, the economy has failed to recover, keeping millions of people on the verge of starvation. (ANI)

