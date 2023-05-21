Left Menu

Dr Gagandeep Kang: Journey of 'India's Vaccine Godmother'

The 'Vaccine Godmother of India,' Dr Gagangdeep Kang, a famous microbiologist and virologist, has been instrumental in India's fight against Covid-19. Her commitment to learning and research made a big difference in the development of the public health industry, reported Khalsa Vox.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 23:15 IST
Dr Gagandeep Kang: Journey of 'India's Vaccine Godmother'
Dr Gagandeep Kang (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Vaccine Godmother of India,' Dr Gagangdeep Kang, a famous microbiologist and virologist, has been instrumental in India's fight against Covid-19. Her commitment to learning and research made a big difference in the development of the public health industry, reported Khalsa Vox. As the first Indian woman to be elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society, the first to edit Manson's Textbook of Tropical Medicine, and a member of the US National Academy of Medicine since 2022, Dr Kang accomplished a lot of firsts in her professional life, as per Khalsa Vox.

Along with Dr Chandrakant Lahariya and Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr Kang penned "Till We Win: India's Fight Against The Covid-19 Pandemic." She concentrated on the chapters that traced the history of pandemics and the advancement of medications and vaccinations. Dr Kang is a leading researcher with a major research focus on viral infections in children, and the testing of rotaviral vaccines.

She also focuses on sanitation and water safety, other enteric infections, and the effects of early childhood infection on children. She received the esteemed Infosys Prize in Life Sciences in 2016 for her contributions to the knowledge of the rotavirus and other infectious illnesses' natural histories. She was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2019, making history as the first Indian woman to do so. She was on the Infosys Prize 2020 Life Sciences jury.

Despite her achievements in science, Dr Kang is still very much a part of her roots in Samrala, Punjab. It embodies the tenacity and willpower of her ancestors who immigrated to India after the split. She continues their tradition of devotion and service, according to Khalsa Vox. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
2
Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow: Russian Envoy

Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow:...

 Afghanistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina retires; Tennis-Rune, Medvedev set up final showdown in Rome and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina r...

 Global
4
NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023