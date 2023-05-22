High Commission in UK organises beach clean-up as part of India's G20 Presidency

Indian High Commission organised a beach clean-up activity as a part of the country's current G20 chairmanship at Brighton Beach in London on Sunday with massive participation of the local community. During the activity, Indian envoy Vikram Doraiswami along with the mayor of Brighton and Hove city council addressed the gathering.

They also took G20 mega beach cleanup pledge along with the participants. Taking to Twitter, the High Commission of India in London wrote, "Glimpses of #G20BeachCleanUp at Brighton today with the encouraging participation of local community. HC @VDoraiswami and Mayor of @BrightonHoveCC addressed the gathering and took G20 mega beach cleanup pledge along with the participants. @moefcc @g20org #MyBeachMyPride"

As part of India's G20 Presidency, a coordinated beach cleaning activity - 'G20 Mega Beach Clean Up' is organized across G20 Countries, guest countries as well as in all the coastal States/UTs of India. The objective behind organising such activities is to draw global attention to the need to combat coastal and marine pollution and the role of citizens and their participation in the same.

Notably, this event was done globally on May 21 this year. According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the purpose of the Mega Beach Clean Up event was to sensitize and raise awareness about the impact of marine waste on the environment and encourage people to take action for preventing the same.

The importance of individual efforts and community participation in mitigating this environmental challenge was highlighted through this event. Internationally, the event saw enthusiastic participation from 20 countries. Argentina, Australia, Canada, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK and the US are the 14 G20 countries and the six invitee countries are Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman and Singapore.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 grouping on December 1, 2022, and will hold the post for a year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)