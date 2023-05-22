Left Menu

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Malaysia on official visit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on an official visit on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 07:21 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 07:21 IST
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo: Twitter/@MohamedBinZayed). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], May 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on an official visit on Sunday. Sheikh Khaled was received by His Royal Highness Prince Hassanal Ibrahim, Crown Prince of Pahang; and YB Dato' Seri Diraja Dr Zambry bin Abd Kadir, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia across key sectors, including reciprocal trade and energy. Sheikh Khaled is being accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development. (ANI/WAM)

