Opportunity to reaffirm deep, close US-India partnership: White House on PM Modi's upcoming US visit

The White House has said the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep, close partnership between US and India. PM Modi's visit "will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of the family and friendship that link America, Americans and clearly, Indians together. And so that's very important to the (US) President," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre on PM Modi's state visit to the US.

Pierre further said: "The President and the First Lady are looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi for the official state visit which is going to happen on June 22." The White House Press Secretary said the visit will also strengthen US-India shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to evaluate strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy and space.

"Once we get closer to the 22nd, surely we'll hold background calls and have more information and more details," Pierre said. Recently, highlighting the partnership between the US and India, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, said that they are looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country.

"We very much look forward to hosting PM Modi and members of the Indian Government. We have an important partnership with India and we look forward to continuing to take steps to deepen that. This state visit will be an immense opportunity to talk about a number of shared priorities," Vedant Patel said. He said that India and US "have an important partnership," and are looking "forward to deepen that".

"We have an important partnership with India and we look forward to continuing to take steps to deepen that. And this next state visit will be an immense opportunity to talk about a number of shared priorities, including addressing the climate crisis, addressing trade issues, deepening our security cooperation, and a number of other areas as well," added Patel. Earlier, the White House in a statement announced that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit next month.

The statement released by the White House read, "President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)