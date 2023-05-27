Left Menu

Karachi: Two youths killed by mob after mistaking them for robbers

The two youths had been tortured to death by citizens in the Orangi Town area on May 9. The investigating officials told the media that the killed youths were identified as Babar and Nazeer.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Karachi police investigators on Friday confirmed that two 'innocent' youths were killed by a mob on May 7 after mistaking them for robbers in the Orangi Town, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. The two youths had been tortured to death by citizens in the Orangi Town area on May 9. The investigating officials told the media that the killed youths were identified as Babar and Nazeer.

According to police officials, the three friends were going to attend a wedding ceremony and some people mistook them for robbers and asked the residents to catch them. Later, the mob subjected the three youths to brutal torture. Police said that a video of the brutal torture had also surfaced online in which two youths were killed and their third friend namely Owais sustained injuries.

The investigators said that a stolen motorcycle was confiscated from the crime scene while the police nominated the wounded Owais in the case, as per ARY News. Police investigators added that they did not find any connection between the stolen motorcycle and the youths. All three youths turned out to be innocent after the probe.

Police said that 150 persons have been nominated with the help of footage and three suspects were arrested. Police added that other nominated persons will be arrested soon. In October 2022, two employees of a telecom company had been tortured to death by an enraged mob in Karachi on the pretext of dacoits.

The incident had taken place in Machar Colony, where two employees of the telecom company were tortured to death by the mob when they came to check the signals of the cellular network in the area. (ANI)

