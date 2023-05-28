Pakistan: Imran Khan constitutes 7-member negotiation committee for talks with government

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on instructions of party chief Imran Khan, constituted a seven-member negotiation committee for talks with the incumbent government over elections, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The party (PTI) while taking to Twitter, said that the seven-member committee, which will be headed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will decide the plan of action with the government regarding the elections. The committee comprises party vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Murad Saeed and Aon Abbas Buppi.

The development came after the PTI suffered major blows as prominent leaders, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari and Maleeka Bokhari, announced to quit the party. PTI lawmakers and members have following the May 9 violence, parted their ways from the party. During the violence, military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, The Express Tribune reported that troubles continue to mount for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the former ruling party finds itself trapped in financial difficulties, leaving its employees without salaries and encountering the predicament of bouncing cheques. Following the resignation of key PTI officials, the party's financial structure has suffered a severe blow. According to party leaders, employees in PTI's nine regional and district offices across the country are not receiving their salaries, Express News reported.

Due to the exodus of the central leaders from the party, not a single cheque has been cleared from the party's accounts in the past 17 days, The Express Tribune reported. According to party sources, hundreds of employees running 15 PTI sub-wings are deeply concerned. The party's think tank has also become ineffective, while more than USD 500,000 earmarked for the martyrs' fund also cannot be disbursed. (ANI)

