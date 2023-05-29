Tourist boat capsizes in Italy's Lake Maggiore, kills four

Four people have been killed in northern Italy after a tourist boat capsized in northern Italy's Lake Maggiore, reported CNN citing the country's fire service on Monday. The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the water body on Sunday evening.

The last body was found at 8 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET), marking the end of search and rescue efforts, according to a tweet from the fire department Vigili del Fuoco on Monday. When the boat experienced trouble in a "violent storm" and flipped over shortly after 7:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. ET) on Sunday, it was carrying 24 persons apparently, according to CNN

The boat capsized, and twenty persons were saved, according to the fire and rescue department. Italy and Switzerland share the attractive tourist resort of Lake Maggiore.

According to the fire and rescue department, divers and a helicopter were utilised in the search and rescue effort. The submerged boat is currently being recovered through an operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)