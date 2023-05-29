Left Menu

Tourist boat capsizes in Italy's Lake Maggiore, kills four

Four people have been killed in northern Italy after a tourist boat capsized in northern Italy's Lake Maggiore, reported CNN citing the country's fire service on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 23:48 IST
Tourist boat capsizes in Italy's Lake Maggiore, kills four
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Four people have been killed in northern Italy after a tourist boat capsized in northern Italy's Lake Maggiore, reported CNN citing the country's fire service on Monday. The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the water body on Sunday evening.

The last body was found at 8 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET), marking the end of search and rescue efforts, according to a tweet from the fire department Vigili del Fuoco on Monday. When the boat experienced trouble in a "violent storm" and flipped over shortly after 7:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. ET) on Sunday, it was carrying 24 persons apparently, according to CNN

The boat capsized, and twenty persons were saved, according to the fire and rescue department. Italy and Switzerland share the attractive tourist resort of Lake Maggiore.

According to the fire and rescue department, divers and a helicopter were utilised in the search and rescue effort. The submerged boat is currently being recovered through an operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023