Left Menu

Pakistan: Former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry says citizens cannot be left at mercy of Nawaz, Zardari

Chaudhry while addressing a joint press conference alongside Imran Ismail and Mahmood Moulvi, who also parted ways with PTI recently, said that "all of us have condemned the events of May 9" and the responsible should be punished as per law.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 23:45 IST
Pakistan: Former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry says citizens cannot be left at mercy of Nawaz, Zardari
Pakistan's former Minister of Information and Broadcasting (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the people of Pakistan could not be left at the mercy of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Chaudhry while addressing a joint press conference alongside Imran Ismail and Mahmood Moulvi, who also parted ways with PTI recently, said that "All of us have condemned the events of May 9" and the responsible should be punished as per law. Holding the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led (PDM) government responsible for political and economic uncertainty in Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry said that the 250 million population of Pakistan could not be left to Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, according to ARY News.

"Given Pakistan's situation, it will not be possible at any cost that the position of opposition is left vacant and the PDM was given an open field to play," the former PTI lawmaker added. As per Fawad, he held talks with the former leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today. "We also held talks with Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser and Shah Mahmood Qureshi," he added.

The former minister said they believe that Pakistan needs to move towards stable solutions. He called for the need to show "collective responsibility" to help "numerous innocent people and workers behind bars". "The people who are in jail were not directly linked to these matters and bringing them out is our collective responsibility," he added, as per ARY News.

Several PTI lawmakers and members have parted ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered two huge blows as former human rights minister Shireen Mazari and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry quit the party over May 9 violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023