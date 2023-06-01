Left Menu

Canada to become 1st country to put health warnings on individual cigarettes

According to health officials, the labels on individual cigarettes will make it "virtually impossible" for smokers to escape warnings.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 08:00 IST
Canada to become 1st country to put health warnings on individual cigarettes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

"Tobacco smoke harms children." "Cigarettes are a cause of leukaemia." "Poison is in every puff." These are some of the messages that will soon appear on cigarettes in Canada, in both English and French. Canada on Wednesday announced that health warnings will be required to be printed directly on each individual cigarette, making it the first country in the world to do so, reported CNN.

"The new Tobacco Products Appearance, Packaging and Labelling Regulations will be part of the Government of Canada's continued efforts to help adults who smoke to quit, to protect youth and non-tobacco users from nicotine addiction, and to further reduce the appeal of tobacco," Canadian health officials said in a news release. According to health officials, the labels on individual cigarettes will make it "virtually impossible" for smokers to escape warnings.

The new rule is a "world precedent-setting measure that will reach every person who smokes with every puff," according to Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society, reported CNN. The regulation is part of the country's goal of reducing tobacco consumption to less than 5 per cent nationwide by 2035.

According to health officials, it would be supplemented by additional steps aimed at reducing the number of smokers in the country, such as boosting health messaging on tobacco product packages, according to CNN. Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement, "Tobacco use continues to be one of Canada's most significant public health problems, and is the country's leading preventable cause of disease and premature death," adding, "Our government is using every evidence-based tool at our disposal to help protect the health of Canadians, especially young people."

The new rules take effect on August 1, but will be phased in: retailers selling tobacco product packages must include the new warnings by the end of April 2024; king-size cigarettes must include the individual warnings by the end of July 2024, followed by regular-sized cigarettes and other products by the end of April 2025, according to the news release, reported CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023