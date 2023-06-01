PM Modi and Nepal PM Pushpa Dahal hold bilateral talks at Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Dahal 'Prachanda' held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House on Thursday. "Deepening the bonds of friendship and cooperation. PM @narendramodi greets PM @cmprachanda of Nepal as the latter arrives in Hyderabad House for bilateral talks," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted when PM Modi greeted 'Prachanda' at the Hyderabad House.

The engagement between the two Prime Ministers will be an opportunity to discuss the entire gamut of the multifaceted relationship between India and Nepal. Earlier in the day, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' laid a wreath at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. He also wrote in the visitor's book at Raj Ghat.

"PM @cmprachanda of Nepal paid solemn tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Dahal alias Prachanda who assumed office in December last year is on an official visit to India from May 31-June 3. This is his fourth visit to India.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday. Upon arrival, he received a warm welcome from Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi. Informing about his arrival, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal arrives in Delhi, receives warm welcome by MoS Lekhi, PM @cmprachanda of Nepal arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. Warmly welcomed by MoS @M_Lekhi at the airport. The visit will impart renewed momentum to the close and unique India-Nepal relationship."

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is on his first overseas visit since assuming office met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday. In addition to the official engagements, he will also visit Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit.

During the visit, both sides will build on the successes achieved by India and Nepal in the bilateral partnership during previous high-level visits [Prime Minister Deuba to New Delhi (April 2022) and Prime Minister Modi to Lumbini (May 2022)]. During his visit, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka 'Prachanda' will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Nepal ambassador to India Shankar P Sharma on Wednesday called Pushpa Kamal Dahal's trip to India a "goodwill visit" and added that it "will bring Nepal and India's relations to a good height." (ANI)

