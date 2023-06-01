Left Menu

PM Modi-Prachanda discussions in Delhi covered entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation: FS Kwatra

During the talks held between Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka 'Prachanda' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today, the discussion and outcomes held covered the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation including political, economic, trade, and energy.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:10 IST
PM Modi-Prachanda discussions in Delhi covered entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation: FS Kwatra
Bilateral Talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal . (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the talks held between Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka 'Prachanda' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today, the discussion and outcomes held covered the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation including political, economic, trade, energy, connectivity, infrastructure cooperation and also development partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs. In a special press briefing on the visit of Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to India, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "The two leaders engaged in fairly comprehensive, constructive and future-oriented discussions directed towards taking the India-Nepal bilateral relationship forward in a constructive, progressive and beneficial manner for both our societies."

He said that during the talks a major decision was announced by PM Modi in his press remarks was to increase the quantum of export of power as an objective from Nepal to India to 10,000 MW within the next 10 years. "A major decision today which was also announced by the honourable prime minister in his press remarks was the understanding by both leaders to increase the quantum of export of power as an objective from Nepal to India to 10,000 MW within the next 10 years," Kwatra said during the presser on Thursday (today).

Speaking further on the signing of MoUs and other agreements, Kwatra stated that an MoU was signed for the development of the 480 MW Phukot Karnali hydropower project in Western Nepal by NHPC India. "As regards our generation, an MoU was signed for the development of 480 MW Phukot Karnali hydropower project in Western Nepal by NHPC India. Further, the signing of the project development agreement for the 679 megawatt Lower Arun Project by India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) was welcomed by the two Prime Ministers," the Foreign Secretary said, addressing the media after India-Nepal bilateral talks.

The investment proposal from SJVN worth 92.68 billion Nepali Rupees was given approval in the 53rd meeting of the Investment Board chaired by Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal in April 2023. During the meeting, both Prime Ministers also expressed their commitment to achieving tangible and time-bound progress on Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, the Foreign Secretary added.

Notably, the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project (PMP) is a bi-national hydropower project to be developed in the Mahakali River bordering Nepal and India. Responding to media queries on discussions on connectivity between PM Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Kwatra said that both the leaders discussed almost all aspects of bilateral connectivity between the two countries.

"I have listed out the agreements relating to financial connectivity. Air connectivity and how best to intensify as also expand the connectivity between India and Nepal definitely came up for discussion, There are many elements to it," Kwatra said. There is an element of connectivity between different cities of India and different cities of Nepal. There is also a question of connectivity with different cities of Nepal through different air routes, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023