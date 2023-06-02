Left Menu

Israel: Two Palestinians including three year old wounded in Samaria shooting

Two people were wounded by gunfire on Route 465 near Halamish - also known as Neveh Tzuf- in Samaria, Israel's region.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:15 IST
Israel: Two Palestinians including three year old wounded in Samaria shooting
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 2 (ANI/TPS): At 8:52 p.m. Thursday night a report was received by Magen David Adom about 2 people wounded by gunfire on Route 465 near Halamish - also known as Neveh Tzuf- in Samaria.

MDA medics and paramedics in cooperation with an IDF medical force are providing medical treatment on the scene to two Palestinians, including a 3-year-old boy in critical condition and a man about 40 years old said to be in serious condition. A helicopter was launched to the location.

The circumstances behind the shooting have not been revealed, but the IDF confirmed that there was a report of gunfire aimed at its outpost by that town. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

