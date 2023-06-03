Left Menu

MoS Muraleedharan inaugurates eco-tourism zone in Maldives' Addu City

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who kickstarted his Maldives visit today, inaugurated an eco-tourism zone in Addu City.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 22:36 IST
MoS Muraleedharan in Maldives. (Photo: Twitter//MoS Muraleedharan) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Maldives

He was joined by the Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdullah Shahid during the inauguration of the Hithadhoo eco-tourism zone in the Addu City of Maldives.

Taking to Twitter, the MoS wrote, "Happy to join Foreign Minister H.E @abdulla_shahid& Deputy Mayor @AdduCityCouncil @shuaau22 to inaugurate an eco-tourism zone at Feydhoo, Addu City The tourism zones developed under India's grant assistance will provide space for community activities." Expressing happiness over the inauguration of the eco-tourism zone, MoS Muraleedharan further said that this zone, developed under India's grant assistance, would provide space for community activities.

"Delighted to inaugurate Hithadhoo eco-tourism zone in Addu City with Foreign Minister H.E. @abdulla_shahid & Mayor @AdduCityCouncil H.E. @DhekunuNizar. The Tourism zones developed under India's grant assistance will add to efforts of @governmentmvto make Addu a tourism hub," the MoS added ina tweet. He also thanked the Maldivian Foreign Minister for a warm welcome.

"Thank you Foreign Minister H.E. @abdulla_shahid for the warm welcome. Reassured that the time-tested relationship will continue to grow from strength to strength," the MoS tweeted. The MoS is in Maldives for a two-day visit from June 3-4.

"Delighted to arrive in the Male. Looking forward to my official engagements with the Maldivian senior dignitaries & Indian Community. Also, looking forward to witness groundbreaking, commencement & inauguration of several projects supported by Government of India, in Addu," the MoS tweeted on Saturday. Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in the Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the 'Neighbourhood First Policy'.

This visit is expected to lend further momentum to substantive cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries. On May 1, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh reached the Maldives on a 3-day official visit at the invitation of his Maldivian counterpart, Mariya Ahmed Didi, where they held bilateral delegation-level talks to further strengthen the defence and security partnership. India also handed over a fast patrol vessel along with an assault landing craft to the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) in a formal ceremony on May 2, 2023. (ANI)

