Left Menu

Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

The US Defence Secretary, who arrived in India a day ago on a two day long visit earlier today inspected the Tri-Services Guard of Honour in the presence of Defence Minister at the Manekshaw Centre in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 11:45 IST
Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with United States Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on Monday in the national capital. US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was also present during today's meeting.

The US Defence Secretary, who arrived in India a day ago on a two day long visit earlier today inspected the Tri-Services Guard of Honour in the presence of Defence Minister at the Manekshaw Centre in the national capital. After his arrival, the US Defence Secretary tweeted, "I'm returning to India to meet with key leaders for discussions about strengthening our Major Defense Partnership." "Together, we're advancing a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

Austin's New Delhi visit will prominently focus on advancing India-US new defence innovation and industrial cooperation initiatives and continuing with the efforts to expand operational cooperation between the US and Indian militaries. The Pentagon, while elaborating on the details of the Defence Secretary's visit said, "After Singapore, Secretary Austin will visit New Delhi to meet with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders as the United States and India continue to modernize the US-India Major Defence Partnership."

"This visit provides an opportunity to accelerate new defence innovation and industrial cooperation initiatives and drive ongoing efforts to expand operational cooperation between the US and Indian militaries," it said. The visit holds particular significance as it comes over two weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming state visit to Washington later this month.

This is the US Defence Secretary's second visit to India after a previous trip to the country in March, 2021. After India, Secretary Austin will conclude his trip in France to participate in events commemorating the 79th anniversary of D-Day and meet with French and United Kingdom defence leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023