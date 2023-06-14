Left Menu

Ukraine, India discuss implementation of Zelenskyy-PM Modi's agreements

The main topic of their conversation was the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, in particular, the consolidation of international support for the Ukrainian peace plan and the possibility of India joining the implementation of its individual points.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 14:13 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 14:13 IST
Ukraine, India discuss implementation of Zelenskyy-PM Modi's agreements
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit - Twitter/PMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a phone call with National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India Ajit Kumar Doval on Wednesday. The two discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he took part in the G7 Summit held in Japan on May 20, according to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official website.

The main topic of their conversation was the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, in particular, the consolidation of international support for the Ukrainian peace plan and the possibility of India joining the implementation of its individual points. In this context, the parties discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit. Andriy Yermak emphasised the need to involve the widest possible range of countries, including the Global South, in this event.

"Recent events have once again proved that the Ukrainian Peace Formula is more relevant than ever - for both Ukraine and the whole world. We are actively working with partners to prepare the Global Summit on the implementation of the formula. We expect India to take part in it," the Head of the Presidential Office noted. Andriy Yermak briefed Ajit Kumar Doval in detail on the current situation on the frontline, as well as on Russia's ongoing missile and drone terror against peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilians, according to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's official website.

The Head of the President's Office drew attention to the catastrophic environmental and humanitarian consequences of the act of terrorism committed by the Russian Federation at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and called on India to join the international community in its efforts to eliminate the consequences of this man-made disaster. "The blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is a deliberate terrorist act and another war crime by Russia. This is one of the largest modern crimes of ecocide. The aggressor has caused an unprecedented man-made, environmental and humanitarian disaster, as well as created a threat of a nuclear accident at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporizhzhia NPP. The world must act decisively and urgently to neutralize these global challenges," emphasised Andriy Yermak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord N100 receiving June 2023 security patch

 Global
4
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023