India-US partnership will serve as driving engine for sustainable, inclusive global growth: PM Modi

India and the United States partnership will serve as the driving engine behind sustainable and inclusive global growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Addressing the 'Skilling for Future' event at the National Science Foundation, PM Modi emphasised the need to nurture a pipeline of talent to sustain the growth momentum between the two countries.

"To maintain growth momentum, India and the US need a pipeline of talent. On the one hand, the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies. On the other hand, India has the world's biggest youth factory. That is why, I believe that the India-US partnership will prove to be the engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth," PM Modi at the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia in the US. Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi arrived in Washington DC and received a ceremonial welcome as well as a Guard of Honour at the airbase. PM Modi will, later on, attend the state dinner to which he was invited by US President Joe Biden and the first lady.

Accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, PM Modi visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, where they interacted with students from both countries who are acquiring skills relevant for them to succeed in the vital industries of their respective economies. Highlighting the initiatives taken by the Indian government to secure a bright future for students such as implementing the New Education Policy and integrating education and skilling.

Talking about the work that the Indian government did for the bright future of the students, PM Modi stated that they have brought the New Education Policy and integrated education and skilling. Under Skill India, India has skilled over "15 billion people" in the field of artificial intelligence, blockchain, drone and others.

He also said that in schools, the Indian government has established 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs where children have been provided with facilities to engage in innovation. PM Modi urged American students to come to India and said that hundreds of United States teachers are already in India, participating in a tech partnership.

Proposing the idea of an India-US teachers' exchange program, PM Modi said, "We can think of starting an India-US teachers' exchange programme. To increase the engagement of scientists & entrepreneurs across the world with Indian institutions, we started GIAN - Global Initiative of Academic Networks - in 2015. I am delighted to tell you that under this, 750 faculty members from the US have come to India." "I think together, both countries should also organise hackathons on different issues. This may offer solutions to several of the current problems as well as new ideas for the future," he added. (ANI)

