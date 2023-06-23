Left Menu

Earthquake victims in Afghanistan's Paktika still struggling a year later: Report

As per TOLO News, it has been a year since the devastating earthquake that hit Paktika province and left more than 400 people dead and nearly 1,700 injured.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 22:14 IST
Earthquake victims in Afghanistan's Paktika still struggling a year later: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Earthquake victims in Afghanistan's Paktika are still struggling a year later, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

As per TOLO News, it has been a year since the devastating earthquake that hit Paktika province and left more than 400 people dead and nearly 1,700 injured. More than 7,000 homes were destroyed by the earthquake, which struck three Paktika districts.

As per official figures, there are presently up to 5,000 families living in tents and caves. Sakhi Marjan, a resident of the Gayan district of Paktika, "It has been a long time since we have been living in a tent. We ask them to build houses for us or give us money, we will build them by ourselves."

"We are left to take care of the orphans, we don't have a house, UNHCR still hasn't built us a house," said Fazlur Rahman, a resident of Gayan district. Some earthquake victims said that in spite of pledges and millions of dollars in aid, they still lack access to food, clean water, and medical care, as per TOLO News.

They asked the officials of the Islamic Emirate and humanitarian institutions to fulfil their promises. Abdul Munir, a resident of the Gayan district, said: "We ask them to build this road for us; roads are destroyed, and we cannot drive and pass through with ease."

Physicians in the Gayan district said that as the weather warms up, malnutrition and TB infections have grown among children and women in the district. Up to 20 children and women go to health centres every day. Paktika province's governor, Faizullah Jamal, said 2,500 homes are now being built, some of which have already been finished.

"We are trying to attract the help of international organizations in all districts including Gayan, Barmal, and Zirok districts," Jamal told TOLO News. A devastating earthquake that hit the Paktika districts of Gayan and Barmal one year ago today left 406 people dead and 1,685 injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023