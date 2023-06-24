Left Menu

Pakistan: Former Lal Masjid cleric, his wife booked in terror, other cases

As per the FIR, on June 21 the couple were among those who blocked Jinnah Avenue and Fazl-i-Haq Road for over six hours. They also forcefully shut down shops and markets.

Former Lal Masjid cleric Maulana Abdul Aziz and his wife were booked in different cases at the police stations of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Kohsar under different charges, including Anti-Terrorism Act, police said, reported Dawn on Saturday. The Kohsar police station booked the couple under section 121 of Pakistan Penal Code, 341, 147 and 149 along with ATA 7, 11-W and 11 against the former cleric's wife and 125 unidentified people, including women.

As per the FIR, on June 21 the couple were among those who blocked Jinnah Avenue and Fazl-i-Haq Road for over six hours. They also forcefully shut down shops and markets. The cleric's wife, Umme Hassan, threatened the CTD staff and asked TTP to kill them on sight whether they are in uniform or not, it said, as per Dawn, a Pakistan-based English daily.

The other case registered at the CTD police station were under section 324 (murder attempt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) along with ATA 7 and 11EE (proscription of person) against Maulana Abdul Aziz and four other persons, as per Dawn. According to the FIR, on June 21, the CTD team intercepted a vehicle for the retrieval of firearms in Melody in response to a tip. Three people dismounted from the van, two of them armed with SMGs, and one of them began firing at the cops.

Maulana Aziz was also in the vehicle, and multiple terrorism cases were filed against him. Furthermore, he was placed in the ATA's Fourth Schedule, it added, adding that the cleric allegedly fired at the police from inside the vehicle. According to the FIR, the police did, however, arrest three people and recover SMGs from them adding that they failed to present the weapons' permit or licence, reported Dawn. (ANI)

