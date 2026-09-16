The Gaza Conflict Hits Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour: Macklemore Dropped Amidst Political Uproar

The Ed Sheeran Loop Tour in the United States has faced significant controversy following the removal of rapper Macklemore. Organizers decided to drop Macklemore from the tour due to his pro-Palestinian remarks, which were made mid-concert in New Jersey. The comments sparked backlash amidst the turmoil surrounding the Gaza conflict.

Following the decision, many of Sheeran's supporting acts, including Finneas, Lukas Graham, and Aaron Rowe, exited the tour in solidarity with Macklemore. Venue owners cited safety concerns for Jewish and pro-Israeli individuals as a reason for Macklemore's removal, amidst rising tensions in the entertainment industry.

Sheeran publicly addressed the issue, expressing both his dismay over the conflict and his desire for his concerts to focus on unity and joy. He emphasized his personal views remain private and that the decision to remove Macklemore was not his own, aiming to distance his shows from political forums.