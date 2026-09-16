Melting Giants: The Hidden Cost of Ice Loss

Extensive research utilizing satellite data from the 1970s reveals significant ice loss in Greenland and Antarctica, adding to rising sea levels globally. The data, indicating accelerated ice melting since the 1990s, emphasize the need for urgent coastal planning to protect vulnerable global communities from climate-induced flooding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 22:40 IST
Melting Giants: The Hidden Cost of Ice Loss

Recent analysis of satellite data extending back to the 1970s highlights stark ice depletion in Greenland and Antarctica, key contributors to global sea-level rise.

According to findings from 27 satellite missions, from 1979 to 2023, a staggering 11.3 trillion tons of ice vanished from these regions, raising sea levels by 1.24 inches. The Ice Sheet Mass Balance Inter-comparison Exercise team, a coalition of international polar experts, conducted this comprehensive study.

Lead researcher Inès Otosaka confirmed that this loss, primarily due to warming ocean effects on glaciers, now drives 25% of global sea-level rise, urging immediate coastal defense strategies to shield millions from imminent flooding threats.

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