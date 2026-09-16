Melting Giants: The Hidden Cost of Ice Loss

Recent analysis of satellite data extending back to the 1970s highlights stark ice depletion in Greenland and Antarctica, key contributors to global sea-level rise.

According to findings from 27 satellite missions, from 1979 to 2023, a staggering 11.3 trillion tons of ice vanished from these regions, raising sea levels by 1.24 inches. The Ice Sheet Mass Balance Inter-comparison Exercise team, a coalition of international polar experts, conducted this comprehensive study.

Lead researcher Inès Otosaka confirmed that this loss, primarily due to warming ocean effects on glaciers, now drives 25% of global sea-level rise, urging immediate coastal defense strategies to shield millions from imminent flooding threats.