Senators Push for Transparency on U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Deal

U.S. senators from both parties urged President Trump's administration to disclose details of a nuclear energy agreement with Saudi Arabia, including classified side letters. This agreement, sent to Congress in August, stipulates conditions such as the potential normalization of Saudi-Israeli relations. The deal has been criticized for nonproliferation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 22:58 IST
Senators Push for Transparency on U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Deal
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In a significant bipartisan move, U.S. senators from both the Democratic and Republican parties have called on President Donald Trump's administration to declassify and release all information regarding a proposed civil nuclear energy agreement with Saudi Arabia. The request includes the disclosure of two classified ‘side letters’ associated with Riyadh.

The senators, in a letter seen by Reuters, expressed concern that unlike previous nuclear arrangements with other nations, this deal with Saudi Arabia has been shrouded in secrecy. An understanding of the entire agreement is essential for the Senate and the public to grasp the commitments being undertaken on behalf of the United States and by Saudi Arabia. Notably, the letter was spearheaded by Democrats Jeff Merkley and Ed Markey, with bipartisan support from 15 other senators.

Amidst these developments, the proposed agreement, which aims to establish multi-billion-dollar AP1000 reactors, has faced criticism over its lack of restrictions on uranium enrichment or nuclear waste reprocessing, aspects regarded as critical to prevent nuclear proliferation. The Trump administration maintains that the deal includes the necessary nonproliferation measures as required by law, even as lawmakers demand greater transparency.

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