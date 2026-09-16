U.S. Reduces U.N. Debt with $725 Million Payment

The Trump administration paid $725 million to the U.N., reducing the U.S. debt and ensuring its voting status at the upcoming General Assembly. The payment is part of efforts tied to U.N. reforms. The U.S. still owes $1.312 billion, but recent payments have averted the loss of voting rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 22:53 IST
U.S. Reduces U.N. Debt with $725 Million Payment
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The Trump administration has made a substantial payment of $725 million to the United Nations, according to a Wednesday statement from the organization. This payment reduces the United States' significant debt, securing its vote at the U.N. General Assembly in New York next week.

Despite previous criticisms of the U.N. for not reaching its full potential and cutting funding to various agencies, the payment signals a shift in the U.S. approach. A U.S. official clarified that future payments depend on continued U.N. reforms. Alongside this payment, an additional $102 million was dispatched for peacekeeping.

While the U.S. remains owing $1.312 billion for the regular budget, these payments prevent the risk of falling under Article 19 of the U.N. Charter, which could otherwise jeopardize voting rights. China, the second-largest contributor, has also made significant payments amid the U.N.'s cost-cutting reforms.

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