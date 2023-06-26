Left Menu

SalamAir to launch flights to 18 routes from Fujairah Airport

As part of its efforts to expand its reach, SalamAir will begin to operate weekly flights to Fujairah, starting 12th July, 2023.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:35 IST
SalamAir to launch flights to 18 routes from Fujairah Airport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Fujairah [UAE], June 26 (ANI/WAM): As part of its efforts to expand its reach, SalamAir will begin to operate weekly flights to Fujairah, starting 12th July, 2023. SalamAir, based in Muscat, Oman, will be offering weekly flights to Fujairah, with four flights a week on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Fujairah is the latest addition to SalamAir's growing list of destinations, offering travelers an exciting new opportunity to experience the unique culture, history, and natural beauty of the United Arab Emirates. The launch of this new destination comes in response to the rising demand for economical and practical air travel options among both leisure and business travelers.

With the latest addition of Fujairah, SalamAir now serves a total of 39 destinations across 13 countries, making it one of the region's fastest-growing value-for-money airlines. The new destinations through Fujairah Airport and Muscat International Airport include several cities, namely Riyadh, Shiraz, Tehran, Trabzon, Bangkok, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Dhaka, Chittagong, Colombo, Jaipur, Karachi, Salalah, Muscat, Kathmandu, Lucknow, Sialkot and Trivandrum.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, "The introduction of Fujairah to our destination network is part of our strategic plan to expand our reach within the regional routes we offer. We are certain that this new route will be a popular choice for all travelers, especially given the convenient connections from Fujairah to some of our most sought-after destinations on the network, and we look forward to welcoming our guests on board our flights to and from Fujairah." Fujairah Airport enjoys a readiness that conforms to international standards in the operations of passenger traffic, which reflects the confidence of airlines by selecting the airport as a destination for travelers through facilities, logistical services and other elements that made it proceed to achieve the desired goals in strengthening the role of the airport at the regional and international levels.

The airline's scribes describe the city as a treasure of the Arabian Peninsula with an "illustrious history that extends back thousands of years". The destination is best known for its stunning beaches, clean oceans, and rugged mountain terrain.

It is also famous for its markets and distinctive culture and heritage. Markets are packed with spices and textiles. There is also a thriving trade in gold and jewellery in the city's busy marketplaces. The Fujairah Fort and the Al-Bidya Mosque, the oldest mosque in the United Arab Emirates and a tribute to the city's rich cultural past, are just two of the city's historical sites. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023