SalamAir to launch flights to 18 routes from Fujairah Airport

Fujairah [UAE], June 26 (ANI/WAM): As part of its efforts to expand its reach, SalamAir will begin to operate weekly flights to Fujairah, starting 12th July, 2023. SalamAir, based in Muscat, Oman, will be offering weekly flights to Fujairah, with four flights a week on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Fujairah is the latest addition to SalamAir's growing list of destinations, offering travelers an exciting new opportunity to experience the unique culture, history, and natural beauty of the United Arab Emirates. The launch of this new destination comes in response to the rising demand for economical and practical air travel options among both leisure and business travelers.

With the latest addition of Fujairah, SalamAir now serves a total of 39 destinations across 13 countries, making it one of the region's fastest-growing value-for-money airlines. The new destinations through Fujairah Airport and Muscat International Airport include several cities, namely Riyadh, Shiraz, Tehran, Trabzon, Bangkok, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Dhaka, Chittagong, Colombo, Jaipur, Karachi, Salalah, Muscat, Kathmandu, Lucknow, Sialkot and Trivandrum.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, "The introduction of Fujairah to our destination network is part of our strategic plan to expand our reach within the regional routes we offer. We are certain that this new route will be a popular choice for all travelers, especially given the convenient connections from Fujairah to some of our most sought-after destinations on the network, and we look forward to welcoming our guests on board our flights to and from Fujairah." Fujairah Airport enjoys a readiness that conforms to international standards in the operations of passenger traffic, which reflects the confidence of airlines by selecting the airport as a destination for travelers through facilities, logistical services and other elements that made it proceed to achieve the desired goals in strengthening the role of the airport at the regional and international levels.

The airline's scribes describe the city as a treasure of the Arabian Peninsula with an "illustrious history that extends back thousands of years". The destination is best known for its stunning beaches, clean oceans, and rugged mountain terrain.

It is also famous for its markets and distinctive culture and heritage. Markets are packed with spices and textiles. There is also a thriving trade in gold and jewellery in the city's busy marketplaces. The Fujairah Fort and the Al-Bidya Mosque, the oldest mosque in the United Arab Emirates and a tribute to the city's rich cultural past, are just two of the city's historical sites. (ANI/WAM)

