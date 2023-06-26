Nepal: CIAA files corruption case former Pashupati Area Development Trust member

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority on Monday filed a corruption case against Pradeep Dhakal, former member secretary of Pashupati Area Development Trust, at the Special Court for allegedly amassing properties illegally, the Kathmandu Post reported on Monday. The anti-graft body, in its statement issued on Monday, said that the accused had amassed properties worth 14.41 million Nepalese Rupees through illegitimate means.

According to the CIAA, Dhakal could show the legal source of his income worth Rs 63.99 million Nepalese Rupees during his tenure in office. Dhakal's legal sources of income were his salary, incentives, travel allowances and other perks, the amount received from the Citizen Investment Trust following his retirement, loans from different banks and cooperatives, income from sales of shares, and loans taken from various individuals, the Kathmandu Post cited the anti-graft body.

But he invested as much as 78.40 million Nepalese Rupees in land and property purchase, interior decoration of the building, loan payments, purchase of shares, service taxes charged by financial institutes, and other medical charges. The CIAA said that a corruption case has been filed at the Special Court as Dhakal was found to have amassed properties illegally and lived an unusually high standard of life during his service period in the government, the Kathmandu Post reported. (ANI)

