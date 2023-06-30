Israel police making series of new senior appointments

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Commissioner of Police Yaakov Shabtai and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir agreed on a series of appointments to the police senior command staff. Superintendent Peretz Amar was appointed commander of the Tel Aviv district.

Amir Cohen was appointed commander of the South Yamuna district. Superintendent Yoram Sofer was appointed to the position of project leader for the fight against crime in Arab communities.

Deputy Superintendent Danny Levy was appointed to the position of Chief of the Coastal District and will be promoted to the rank of Superintendent. Deputy Superintendent Brik Yitzchak will be the next commander of the Border Police and be promoted to the rank of superintendent.

Superintendent Yossi Rupa will be the new Head of the Police Planning Division. Deputy Superintendent Yair Hatzroni will head of the logistics support division, and be promoted to the rank of Superintendent.

Superintendent Amichai Ashad will be appointed to the position of head of the training division. (ANI/TPS)

