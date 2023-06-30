Left Menu

Israel police making series of new senior appointments

Israel's Commissioner of Police Yaakov Shabtai and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir agreed on a series of appointments to the police senior command staff.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 08:03 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 08:03 IST
Israel police making series of new senior appointments
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 30 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Commissioner of Police Yaakov Shabtai and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir agreed on a series of appointments to the police senior command staff. Superintendent Peretz Amar was appointed commander of the Tel Aviv district.

Amir Cohen was appointed commander of the South Yamuna district. Superintendent Yoram Sofer was appointed to the position of project leader for the fight against crime in Arab communities.

Deputy Superintendent Danny Levy was appointed to the position of Chief of the Coastal District and will be promoted to the rank of Superintendent. Deputy Superintendent Brik Yitzchak will be the next commander of the Border Police and be promoted to the rank of superintendent.

Superintendent Yossi Rupa will be the new Head of the Police Planning Division. Deputy Superintendent Yair Hatzroni will head of the logistics support division, and be promoted to the rank of Superintendent.

Superintendent Amichai Ashad will be appointed to the position of head of the training division. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023