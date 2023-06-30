Left Menu

UN approves resolution for independent body to probe fate of 130,000 people missing in Syria war

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approved a resolution to establish an independent body to ascertain what happened to over 1,30,000 missing people, as a result of the conflict in Syria, reported Al Jazeera.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) approved a resolution to establish an independent body to ascertain what happened to over 1,30,000 missing people, as a result of the conflict in Syria, Al Jazeera reported. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres must now present terms of reference for the new institution within 80 working days and take steps to speedily establish the body and put it into operation.

The resolution, an important response to appeals by their families and loved ones, was adopted on Thursday by the 193-member world body with 83 votes in favour, 11 opposed and 62 abstentions. Among those opposing the resolution was Syria, which said it will not cooperate with the new institution. Russia, China, Belarus, North Korea, Cuba and Iran also voted no,Al Jazeera reported.

The resolution, spearheaded by Luxembourg, noted that after 12 years of fighting in Syria "little progress has been achieved in alleviating the suffering of families by providing answers as to the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons". The resolution authorises the establishment of an Independent Institution of Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic, under UN auspices, "to clarify the fate and whereabouts of all missing persons ... and to provide adequate support to victims, survivors and the families of those missing".

Victims, survivors and the families of the missing should be represented in the new body, which will be guided by principles including "do no harm", impartiality, transparency and the confidentiality of sources and information, according to the resolution,Al Jazeera reported. Syrian Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh called the resolution "politicised", saying it clearly reflects "flagrant interference in our internal affairs" and provides new evidence of the "hostile approach" of the United States and other Western nations to his country. (ANI)

